EUR/SEK looks ready to exit a sideways range

EUR/SEK traded lower today, after it hit resistance slightly below the 10.160 barrier, marked by the high of October 4th. Overall though, the rate continues to trade in a trendless mode between 10.113 and 10.217 since August 27th. Therefore, we will stay neutral, despite the rate’s proximity to the lower end of the range.

A clear dip below the lower end of the range, at 10.113, or even better, a break below 10.100, which is the low of June 30th, could confirm the exit of a sideways trading and may initially pave the way towards the low of June 15th, at 10.075. If the bears are not willing to stop there, a break lower may encourage declines towards the 10.040 territory, defined as a support by the lows of June 10th and 11th.

Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI remains between 30 and 50, and has recently turned down, while the MACD lies below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect negative momentum and support the notion for a potential downside exit of the range and subsequent declines.

In order to start examining the bullish case, we would like to see EUR/SEK emerging above the upper end of the sideways range, at 10.217. This may wake up more bulls, who may get encouraged to push the action towards the 10.251 zone, near the highs of August 26th and 27th. If they don’t stop there, the next territory to consider as a resistance may be near 10.297, marked near an intraday swing high formed on August 23rd.