Soft landing becoming markets’ base case

Eurozone equities have underperformed peers Inflation data has with a few exceptions generally surprised to the downside and recent G 10 central bank communication has seemed slightly less concerned as to the topside risk to the inflation outlook Importantly, the strengths of the latest US job market and ISM services reports support the notion that it is far too early for the Fed to declare victory against elevated inflation especially with markets seemingly pricing in a soft landing as the base case for the global economy In China, the post covid recovery has started and we look for a further lift to Chinese demand and hence the global economy in the coming months We think recent developments underpin our narrative that markets could be caught off guard by a re tightening of financial conditions later this year as the case for a second inflation wave has strengthened, which would require a “tight for longer” global monetary policy stance.

Weak start to the year for NOK

The last month has been characterised by a stall in the EUR rally that has otherwise dominated FX markets since late September Bar the recent rebound NOK has had a weak start to the year attributable to both moves in relative rates and an underperforming energy complex On the other hand, SEK has had a very strong performance in recent weeks amid a shift of rhetoric from the Riksbank with regards to the currency and Swedish core inflation surprising to the topside Although the USD has had a poor start to the year amid markets pricing in a lower peak in USD policy rates and improving growth prospects, the USD has regained some of its momentum after the stronger than expected job report for January.

While we maintain our strategic case for a lower EUR/USD, we now increasingly think there is a potential for the cross to also head lower on a short term horizon driven by a retightening of financial conditions, relative rates and relative asset demand We have lowered our downward sloping profile slightly but maintain a bottom above parity We continue to expect the SEK to struggle over the medium term horizon on the back of a relatively worse outlook for the Swedish economy compared to peers, valuation as well as an increased risk of overtightening by the Riksbank That said, near term risks are for the SEK to perform better than suggested by our 1 M forecast We think the recent weakness of NOK looks overdone and alongside a shift in EUR sentiment we think this could open up for a considerable move lower in EUR/NOK in the coming months.

A key assumption behind our FX forecasts is that of a stronger USD and tightening of global financial conditions Risks to this assumption primarily lies in Fed delivering an actual policy pivot possibly due to underlying inflation pressures fading fast, a global capex uptick and/or industrial production increasing strongly

