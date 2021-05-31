-
EUR/NZD is building a bullish corrective pattern. The bear flag pattern usually indicates a downtrend continuation.
-
Today’s analysis analyses the EUR/NZD on the daily chart and 1 hour as we examine potential short trade setups.
-
The EUR/NZD bearish price swing is expected to be a wave 3 (pink). The pullback seems to be an ABC (pink) correction in wave 4 (grey).
Price charts and technical analysis
The EUR/NZD seems to be in a strong downtrend. The bearish price swing is expected to be a wave 3 (pink):
-
The pullback seems to be an ABC (pink) correction in wave 4 (grey).
-
The second breakout below the 21 ema zone could indicate the end of the wave 4 (grey) pullback.
-
A break (orange arrow) below the support trend line (green) would be the next confirmation.
-
A deeper pullback to the 50% Fibonacci level is expected to act as resistance and a potential reversal.
-
A break above the 50% Fib places this wave outlook on hold (orange circle) or invalidates it (red circle).
-
The main bearish targets are located at the round levels of 1.6250, 1.60, and the -27.2% Fib target at 1.5860.
On the 1 hour chart, price action seems to be preparing for a bearish breakout but the wave 4 (grey) could extend into a triangle pattern:
-
Price action could have completed a bullish ABC (orange) in wave 4 (grey).
-
But the wave 4 could also extend sideways via a larger ABC.
-
A bullish break above the 50% places the bearish outlook on hold (orange circle) or invalidates it (red circle).
-
A bearish breakout (orange arrow) could indicate a downtrend continuation. But a break of the bottom is needed as well later on.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
To enable screen reader support, press Ctrl+Alt+Z To learn about keyboard shortcuts, press Ctrl+slash
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.