EUR/NZD is building a bullish corrective pattern. The bear flag pattern usually indicates a downtrend continuation.

Today’s analysis analyses the EUR/NZD on the daily chart and 1 hour as we examine potential short trade setups.

The EUR/NZD bearish price swing is expected to be a wave 3 (pink). The pullback seems to be an ABC (pink) correction in wave 4 (grey).

Price charts and technical analysis

The EUR/NZD seems to be in a strong downtrend. The bearish price swing is expected to be a wave 3 (pink):

The pullback seems to be an ABC (pink) correction in wave 4 (grey). The second breakout below the 21 ema zone could indicate the end of the wave 4 (grey) pullback. A break (orange arrow) below the support trend line (green) would be the next confirmation. A deeper pullback to the 50% Fibonacci level is expected to act as resistance and a potential reversal. A break above the 50% Fib places this wave outlook on hold (orange circle) or invalidates it (red circle). The main bearish targets are located at the round levels of 1.6250, 1.60, and the -27.2% Fib target at 1.5860.

On the 1 hour chart, price action seems to be preparing for a bearish breakout but the wave 4 (grey) could extend into a triangle pattern:

Price action could have completed a bullish ABC (orange) in wave 4 (grey). But the wave 4 could also extend sideways via a larger ABC. A bullish break above the 50% places the bearish outlook on hold (orange circle) or invalidates it (red circle). A bearish breakout (orange arrow) could indicate a downtrend continuation. But a break of the bottom is needed as well later on.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.

To enable screen reader support, press Ctrl+Alt+Z To learn about keyboard shortcuts, press Ctrl+slash