NZD single currency basket hits a bullish Cypher pattern. Other commodity currency also looks strong. Looking at EURNZD I can see a solid technical reason for a sustained move down towards 1.6450. I expect this to be on NZD strength NOT Euro weakness (yet).
We are looking for one more leg higher in the Euro before sellers return. This should then accelerate the move to the downside.
EURNZD - Prime resistance is seen at 1.7017.
