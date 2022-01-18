EUR/NZD on the 4-hour chart is trading in an uptrend after pulling back from the 50-EMA.
Having broken through the 1.67977 resistance, buyers have already surpassed the 1.68 crucial psychological level. They are currently battling the 1.68329 hurdle. In the case of continued bullish momentum, the next obstacle would come at 1.68540. Overcoming this hurdle, buyers may then keep their eyes on the 1.68892 level of interest.
Alternatively, the uptrend will end with the breakdown of the 1.67412 support level.
Oscillators confirm the bullish bias.
Important support levels:
1.67412
1.66433
1.65371
Important resistance levels:
1.68329
1.68540
1.68892
Momentum Oscillators:
RSI: Bullish.
Momentum: Bullish.
MACD: Bullish.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.