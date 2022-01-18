EUR/NZD on the 4-hour chart is trading in an uptrend after pulling back from the 50-EMA.

Having broken through the 1.67977 resistance, buyers have already surpassed the 1.68 crucial psychological level. They are currently battling the 1.68329 hurdle. In the case of continued bullish momentum, the next obstacle would come at 1.68540. Overcoming this hurdle, buyers may then keep their eyes on the 1.68892 level of interest.

Alternatively, the uptrend will end with the breakdown of the 1.67412 support level.

Oscillators confirm the bullish bias.

Important support levels:

1.67412

1.66433

1.65371

Important resistance levels:

1.68329

1.68540

1.68892

Momentum Oscillators:

RSI: Bullish.

Momentum: Bullish.

MACD: Bullish.