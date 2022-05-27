EUR/JPY technical analysis
-
Daily pattern suggests bullish bounce.
-
Trend turns to be bullish.
-
M H3 and M H4 possible targets.
MEGATREND MAs: Cross
D1 chart EUR/JPY
-
Swing high.
-
Pandemic entry ™.
-
First target.
-
Second target.
The EUR/JPY has formed a Pandemic setup . A pandemic setup is a proprietary pattern learned on Megatrend trading course. If the momentum persists 136.40-60 is the zone where the price should bounce. Intraday target is 137.86 and a move above the intraday target opens the way to 138.48 and 140.05.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0750 as USD recovers ahead of PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0750, easing from weekly highs. The US dollar cuts losses amid easing risk-on trades in early Europe. Little of note in the EU docket puts the US PCE inflation in focus.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.2600, having stalled its upside, as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold sticks to gains above $1,850, lacks follow-through amid risk-on
Gold built on the overnight bounce from the very important 200-day SMA support and edged higher on the last day of the week. The XAUUSD held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading above the $1,850 level.
Why Elon Musk’s tweet failed to move Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price continues to produce lower lows on a four-hour time frame. As DOGE approaches the $0.073 support floor, investors can expect a decent bounce to $0.087.
