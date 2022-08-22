EUR/JPY technical analysis

EUR/JPY Triple Top Formation.

Selling the rallies.

Bearish trend continues below point 1.

134.30-60 is the first target.

MEGATREND MAs: Bearish

D1 chart EUR/JPY

Double bottom support. Higher high. Double top. Intraweek target.

EUR/JPY is bearish. Technicals show a clear downtrend with many attempts to break the blue line point 1 as the price is bouncing. However, today’s candle might break it lower and continuation below the point 1 should lead the price lower to intraday target -136.57 and eventually towards the intraweek target 134.31 or 132.41 depending on the ATR and momentum.

These are the reason when Yen is getting stronger:

Yen strength

1.100% risk-off sentiment.

2. Gold up.

3. Commodities prices down.

4. Equities down.

5. Yen strengthens as a result.

It happens because the Japs can get cheap credit, so they invest overseas heavily. When it's risky, they bring the money back creating demand for Yen and vice versa, when its bullish Equities, they pump their money overseas, which means they sell Yen and buy foreign currency.