EUR/JPY looks like there could be a bounce or break soon as the market is at the confluence zone.
The descending trend line is marking a possible move down as it sits at the 88.6 POC zone confluence. A rejection from the 129.41 should be targeting 128.78 while the break above is bullish and should be targeting 129.89. Today is the NFP and after the NFP it will take the momentum directional move.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
