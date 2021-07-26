EUR/JPY is trying to breakout above the W L3 which became a support. We could see further strength if the neckline breaks.
The POC is a bouncing zone. 129.65-75 where buyers are. Look for a trend line break and continuation of the move. Targets are 130.42, 130.58 and potentially 131.05. Only if the price breaks below 129.65 we could see a move down which will be a sign of Yen strength.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
