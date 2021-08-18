USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY broke first support at 109.50/40 but holding above strong support at 108.90/80.

EURJPY breaks best support at 129.00/128.80 to target 128.00/127.90...we are 20 pips away as I write this morning.

CADJPY broke first support at 8765/55 to hit the next targets of 8705/00 & support at 8680/70.

Daily analysis

USDJPY bounces to the target of 109.40/50 with strong resistance at 109.75/85 for profit taking on any remaining longs. Shorts here need stops above 110.00.

Shorts at strong resistance at 109.75/85 target 109.50/40, perhaps as far as 109.20 for profit taking. Strong support at 108.90/80. Longs need stops below 108.65. A break lower is a sell signal.

EURJPY still on the way to the next target of 128.00/127.90. We could continue lower to 127.50/40.

Minor resistance at 128.70/80. Strong resistance at 129.05/15. Shorts need stops above 129.30.

ADJPY longs at strong support at 8680/70 unfortunately stopped below 8655. However we have now bounced to 8690. Further gains meets strong resistance at 8760/75. Shorts need stops above 8790.

Strong support at 8680/60, Longs need stops below 8630. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8560/50.

Chart