USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY broke first support at 109.50/40 but holding above strong support at 108.90/80.
EURJPY breaks best support at 129.00/128.80 to target 128.00/127.90...we are 20 pips away as I write this morning.
CADJPY broke first support at 8765/55 to hit the next targets of 8705/00 & support at 8680/70.
Daily analysis
USDJPY bounces to the target of 109.40/50 with strong resistance at 109.75/85 for profit taking on any remaining longs. Shorts here need stops above 110.00.
Shorts at strong resistance at 109.75/85 target 109.50/40, perhaps as far as 109.20 for profit taking. Strong support at 108.90/80. Longs need stops below 108.65. A break lower is a sell signal.
EURJPY still on the way to the next target of 128.00/127.90. We could continue lower to 127.50/40.
Minor resistance at 128.70/80. Strong resistance at 129.05/15. Shorts need stops above 129.30.
ADJPY longs at strong support at 8680/70 unfortunately stopped below 8655. However we have now bounced to 8690. Further gains meets strong resistance at 8760/75. Shorts need stops above 8790.
Strong support at 8680/60, Longs need stops below 8630. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8560/50.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
