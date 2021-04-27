USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY holding above 108.00 should be positive.
EURJPY remains in an erratic sideways trend throughout April. Up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend, impossible to read day to day. We retest second resistance at 130.60/70.
CADJPY unexpectedly beat strong resistance at 8630/40 & again at 8690/8710.
Daily analysis
USDJPY holding above 108.00 should be positive targeting 108.35/40 ( we just topped here over night) then strong resistance at 108.90/109.05. Shorts need stops above 109.20.
First support at 180.00/107.90 but below 107.80 should be negative today retargeting 107.50/45. Further losses this time meet strong support at 107.20/15.
EURJPY held second resistance at 130.60/70 perfectly. Shorts need stops above last week’s high at 130.95. A break higher meets strong 16 month trend line resistance at 131.40/60. Shorts need stops above 131.85.
Minor support at 130.20/10 for profit taking on any shorts. Strong support at 129.80/70. A break below 129.55 SHOULD signal further losses to 129.25/15. Below 129.05 expect very strong support at 128.80/70.
CADJPY unexpectedly through strong resistance at 8690/8710 targeting 8755/60 & 8800/10.
First support at 8660/50. Longs need stops below 8630.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
