USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY we wrote: holding above 109.55/35 keeps the outlook positive for today.

109.52 was the low & the pair shot higher to our first target of target 110.10/20. On a break above 110.30 look for 110.80/90.

EURJPY in a small consolidation phase, but definitely no sell signal. The pair dipped to minor support at 132.60/55.

CADJPY outlook positive as we beat 9070 & hold above here.

Daily analysis

USDJPY higher as predicted to our target of 110.10/20. Outlook remains positive. On a break above 110.30 look for 110.80/90. Watch for a high for the day. A break above 111.00 (& weekly close above for confirmation) is the next buy signal.

Downside is expected to be limited in the bul110.00/109.90. However further losses meet a buying opportunity at 109.65/55, sop below 109.45.

EURJPY in a small consolidation phase, but no medium term sell signal. More likely is a bear flag formation. We bottomed exactly at minor support at 132.60/55 yesterday but could fall as far as strong support at 133.10/00. Longs need stops below 132.90. A weekly close below here however a sell signal.

Holding minor support at 132.60/55 allows a recovery to 133.80/85 & 134.00/10 A break higher in the bull trend targets 134.35/45 then 134.85/95.

CADJPY ends the consolidation phase with a break above 9073 to continue the bull trend targeting 9120/30 (only 2 pips away this week) & 9140/45.

First support at 9070/60, 2nd support at 9030/20. Longs need stops below 9000. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 8935/30, perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 8900/8880.

Chart