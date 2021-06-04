USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY we wrote: holding above 109.55/35 keeps the outlook positive for today.
109.52 was the low & the pair shot higher to our first target of target 110.10/20. On a break above 110.30 look for 110.80/90.
EURJPY in a small consolidation phase, but definitely no sell signal. The pair dipped to minor support at 132.60/55.
CADJPY outlook positive as we beat 9070 & hold above here.
Daily analysis
USDJPY higher as predicted to our target of 110.10/20. Outlook remains positive. On a break above 110.30 look for 110.80/90. Watch for a high for the day. A break above 111.00 (& weekly close above for confirmation) is the next buy signal.
Downside is expected to be limited in the bul110.00/109.90. However further losses meet a buying opportunity at 109.65/55, sop below 109.45.
EURJPY in a small consolidation phase, but no medium term sell signal. More likely is a bear flag formation. We bottomed exactly at minor support at 132.60/55 yesterday but could fall as far as strong support at 133.10/00. Longs need stops below 132.90. A weekly close below here however a sell signal.
Holding minor support at 132.60/55 allows a recovery to 133.80/85 & 134.00/10 A break higher in the bull trend targets 134.35/45 then 134.85/95.
CADJPY ends the consolidation phase with a break above 9073 to continue the bull trend targeting 9120/30 (only 2 pips away this week) & 9140/45.
First support at 9070/60, 2nd support at 9030/20. Longs need stops below 9000. A break lower to is a sell signal targeting 8935/30, perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 8900/8880.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Erratic figures set to shape USD/CAD's battle with 1.20
How low can USD/CAD go? The currency pair has already hit the lowest since May 2015, but there might be more in store.