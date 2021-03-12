EUR/JPY holding above 129.45/55 is a buy signal targeting 129.85/95

USDJPY – EURJPY – CADJPY

USDJPY ranges from important resistance at 109.00/10 to first support at 108.30/20.

EURJPY we wrote: holding above 129.45/55 is a buy signal targeting 129.85/95. Abreak above 130.05 is a buy signal initially targeting 130.30/35.

We bottomed exactly at 129.45/55 & have reached 130.28.

CADJPY shorts at 8615/25 unfortunately stopped above 8665.

Daily analysis

USDJPY scalpers can buy a break above 108.80 to target important longer termresistance at 109.00/10. Try shorts with stops above 109.35.

First support at 108.30/20. (We bottomed exactly here this week) Further lossesmeet strong support at 107.65/55.

EURJPY holding above 129.45/55 is a buy signal targeting 129.85/95. A break above130.05 is a buy signal initially targeting 130.30/35. If we continue higher today lookfor 130.55/60.

Buy 129.55/45 with stops below 129.30.

CADJPY holding above 8615/25 is a buy signal as we target 8685/95. A break above8705 targets 8740/50.

First support at 8640/30. Longs need stops below 8615.

