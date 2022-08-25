Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the EURJPY weekly, daily, and 4 hour charts.
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6950 ahead of important US events
AUD/USD is advancing towards 0.6950, helped by the renewed US dollar weakness. Risk sentiment remains in a better spot amid additional Chinese stimulus. The Jackson Hole and US GDP data will take precedent.
USD/JPY drops below 137.00 amid renewed USD weakness
USD/JPY has witnessed a steep fall after facing barricades at around 137.20 in the Asian session. The pair has slipped in tandem with the US dollar amid an improving market mood, as investors brace for the US GDP and Jackson Hole Sympoisum.
Gold bulls attack $1,750 as traders brace for Jackson Hole
Gold price stays defensive at around $1,752 during Thursday’s Asian session, after a two-day uptrend. The yellow metal portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events, as well as due to the mixed outcome of the recently released statistics.
If Merge is a sell-the-news event, expect Ethereum price to reach $1,300
Ethereum price has been on a massive uptrend due to the upcoming software update to the underlying blockchain called “Merge.” This upgrade will allow it to transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
Focus turns to Jackson Hole
Investors brace for the beginning of the Jackson Hole Symposium, held for three days. We also look forward to the US Q2 GDP print today, although it is expected to remain unchanged at -0.9 per cent.