Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the EUR/JPY daily and 4-hour charts.
AUD/USD remains unfazed around 0.6750 on weak Australian jobs
AUD/USD is little changed around 0.6750 on the disappointing Australian employment data. The Australian jobless rate and employment change missed estimates in August. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid a mixed mood, ahead of US Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY: Bears about to pounce as US dollar meets 4-hour resistance
USD/JPY bears could be about to make another move. The yen buying campaign could be underway. It was stated that the harmonic pattern was bearish n the daily chart. A break of 141.50 will still be a key development in the days ahead, should that eventuate.
Gold bears aim for $1,660 amid sluggish DXY ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold price remains pressured at around $1,696, struggling to extend the two-day downtrend, as traders await key US data during Thursday’s Asian session. In addition to the wait for the macro, mixed concerns surrounding the key risk catalysts also seem to challenge the XAU/USD momentum traders.
Ethereum set to undergo a PoW hard fork 24 hours after the Merge
The Merge is a momentous event for Ethereum and the investors as it will be bringing Proof of Stake (PoS) to the network. While the anticipation for the Merge is rising by the day since it will be making the chain more sustainable and scalable, it hasn’t been keeping everyone happy entirely.
Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.