The EURJPY cross dipped slightly on Thursday, mostly undermined by the USDJPY pair, and the Euro fell below the important 130 level against the yen.

The ECB marginally tapered its monthly QE purchases earlier in the day, which market participants had largely expected. However, all other aspects of monetary policy remained unchanged.

Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council judges that favorable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP than in the previous two quarters.

From other news, US initial jobless claims improved notably in the previous week, down to 310,000 from 345,000 previously, lowering the four-week average to 339,500 from 356,000. Continuing claims also improved, but as much as expected, and dropped to 2.78 million.

The 50-day moving average for the EURJPY cross is being tested at the moment, and it stands at 129.80. Should the euro drop below it, the short-term outlook could change to bearish. However, it looks like the strong resistance of 130.670 has been defended by bears, and the medium-term bearish trend might be renewed as selling returned.