EUR/JPY technical analysis

Bearish Implosion pattern ™.

We move down as the trendline breaks.

Lots of space till next support.

Yen is getting stronger.

The account is up by +29 % in 2.5 months (full statement available).

MEGATREND MAs: Bearish.

D1 chart EUR/JPY

1. Trend line start.

2. Start of downtrend.

3. Implosion pattern ™.

4. Trend line break.

5. Final target.

The EUR/JPY is moving lower as the Implosion pattern ™ leads the way. Implosion pattern ™ is my proprietary pattern that has a high chance of success right after Pandemic ™, IO ™ and Pinbar. We can slo see a trend line which is broken. A daily close below the trend line will move the price further down towards D L4 and M L5 targets 135.80-60. You can clearly see the entry and the SL. Additionally when we have 100 % risk on scenario we could see:

1. Gold up.

2. Commodities prices down.

3. Equities down.

4. Yen strengthens as a result.

During the risk on scenario the Japs can get cheap credit, so they invest overseas heavily so when it's risky, they bring the money back creating demand for Yen. Technically we could even go lower if the price breaks the M L5 but it will be a strong support.

This analysis, and Imploison pattern ™ are a part of the Megatrend trading course. I have 1 short position that I will maintain. The intraday target is 137.80 while the intraweek target is 135.60. Swing target is 132.60 if M L5 breaks and the price holds below. This account is up by +29 % after 2.5 months of trading and a full statement is available.