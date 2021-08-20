The EUR/JPY might make a possible bounce in the zone as the price is supported by historical buying.
We might see a nice move in EUR/JPY as the price is in the POC zone. If 127.00 stays strong we could see rejections between 127.10-128.00 and the market might go up. If that happens, targets are 130.45, 131.30 and 132.26. This is a possible swing trade idea and it can take some time to develop.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
