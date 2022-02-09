The EUR/JPY pair rallied at the time of writing. It is traded at 132.03 below 132.15 today’s high and it was almost to hit 132.16 former high. This level represents an upside obstacle. Fundamentally, the Japanese yen was punished by Japanese data, the economic indicators came in worse than expected. Today, the Japanese Prelim Machine Tool Orders was reported at 61.4%, while the M2 Money Stock rose by 3.6%.

On the other hand, the euro stands higher even if the German Trade Balance dropped from 10.8B to 6.8B. In addition, the Italian Industrial Production fell by 1.0% compared to 0.8% expected.

From the technical point of view, the EUR/JPY pair retested the 131.60 static support before escaping from the minor symmetrical triangle. Still, only a new higher high, a valid breakout above the 132.16 level may activate an upside continuation.

Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!