EUR/JPY Bullish Wolfe Wave Formed on Intraday Chart
The EUR/JPY has formed a bullish Wolfe Wave structure on intraday time frame, making a 1-3 line confluence with ATR Pivot Point (green line). At this time, traders should watch for a possible breakout of 121.05 towards 121.25 and 121.40. If the breakout happens and EPA is hit (121.40) traders should also watch for a possible continuation towards next ATR pivots with 121.90 as a final projection. If the price proceeds lower without breaking the 1-3 line then watch for 121.70 and 120.47 - projected low.
Trading with currencies and CFDs is speculative in nature and could involve the risk of loss. Such trading is not suitable for all investors. Before using the services of Admiral Markets AS please acknowledge the risks associated with trading, terms and conditions of the services and consult and expert if necessary.