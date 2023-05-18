Share:

As we noted in our recent review, “the price needs to break through at least two more strong resistances at 102.75 and 103.00 in order to develop an upward momentum and more confident growth towards the high of last year at 105.87”. Yesterday the level 102.75 was broken, and today the price of DXY futures has come close to the resistance level 103.00.

Supported by the growth of US government bond yields, the dollar continues to strengthen. While investors are actively getting rid of government bonds, the situation on the market will develop in favor of the dollar.

In this situation, it is probably worth paying attention to the dynamics of cross pairs, in particular, EUR/JPY.

In general, in the dynamics of the pair there is a positive mood of buyers. The pair is trading in a long-term bullish trend. The pair has been declining for the previous 2 weeks after reaching a local maximum since October 2008 at 151.60, thus creating a new opportunity for buyers. Indeed, judging by the EUR/JPY weekly chart, buyers did not miss the opportunity to take advantage of this situation: the week is not over yet, and the price has completely leveled the fall of the previous week. Thus, at the time of publication of this article, EUR/JPY was trading near 149.93 (yesterday its quotes reached the level of the previous week's high near 149.20). What is this, a new opportunity for buyers? Probably yes. Although, we would wait for a decline to the support levels 148.64, 148.22 to join the pair's buyers' camp.

Only a breakdown of the support level of 146.50 will force buyers of the pair to take a break. In general, as we have already noted, bullish momentum prevails, pushing the pair towards a multi-year high of 169.00. The intermediate target on this path is the resistance level 151.60, the high of May, year and almost 15-year period.

Support levels: 148.63, 148.22, 148.00, 147.60, 147.24, 146.50, 145.50, 144.00, 143.00, 142.00, 141.00, 140.00, 137.90, 135.80, 133. 70, 128.00.

Resistance levels: 149.00, 149.20, 150.00, 151.00, 151.60, 152.00.