EUR/JPY analysis: yield-dependent yen looking weak

EUR/JPY Current price: 124.12

The Japanese yen remained under pressure this Wednesday, but held within familiar ranges against most of its major rivals, with the EUR/JPY ending the day around 124.10. The softer tone in US Treasury yields at the beginning of the day sent the cross lower, but recovered in the American afternoon as yields resumed their advance, with the 10-year note up to 2.42% from previous 2.41%. Despite a generalized positive tone in worldwide equities, most major indexes held around their opening levels by the close, reflecting low volumes in the financial world. Technically, the pair retains the bullish stance seen on previous updates, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have bounced from their mid-lines, whilst the 100 SMA advanced further below the current level. Nevertheless, the pair needs to surpass the 124.50 resistance to be able to extend its rally, something that will continue depending on yield's behavior.

Support levels: 124.00 123.60 123.20

Resistance levels: 124.50 124.95 125.40

