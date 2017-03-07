EUR/JPY analysis: yen´s weakness leading the way higher
EUR/JPY Current price: 128.75
The Japanese yen was the worst performer at the beginning of the day, falling against all of its major rivals, as better market's mood fueled the decline in safe-haven assets. The EUR/JPY pair advanced up to 128.90, surpassing its previous 2017 high by a couple of pips, and ending the day not far below it. After a mixed start to the day, equities advanced in most major markets, while US Treasury yields got a boost from a better-than-expected manufacturing report, as the ISM manufacturing PMI expanded at its fastest rate in nearly three years. A weaker EUR prevented the pair from advancing further, but the technical outlook remains positive according to intraday charts, despite the absence of upward momentum, this last attributed to decreasing volumes at this time of the day. Nevertheless, the 100 SMA in the mentioned chart keeps advancing above the 200 SMA in the mentioned time frame, both well below the current level, while the RSI indicator consolidates around its 71 level, with no aims of turning lower.
Support levels: 128.30 127.80 127.35
Resistance levels: 128.90 129.30 129.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.