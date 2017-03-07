EUR/JPY analysis: yen´s weakness leading the way higher

EUR/JPY Current price: 128.75

The Japanese yen was the worst performer at the beginning of the day, falling against all of its major rivals, as better market's mood fueled the decline in safe-haven assets. The EUR/JPY pair advanced up to 128.90, surpassing its previous 2017 high by a couple of pips, and ending the day not far below it. After a mixed start to the day, equities advanced in most major markets, while US Treasury yields got a boost from a better-than-expected manufacturing report, as the ISM manufacturing PMI expanded at its fastest rate in nearly three years. A weaker EUR prevented the pair from advancing further, but the technical outlook remains positive according to intraday charts, despite the absence of upward momentum, this last attributed to decreasing volumes at this time of the day. Nevertheless, the 100 SMA in the mentioned chart keeps advancing above the 200 SMA in the mentioned time frame, both well below the current level, while the RSI indicator consolidates around its 71 level, with no aims of turning lower.

Support levels: 128.30 127.80 127.35

Resistance levels: 128.90 129.30 129.70

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY