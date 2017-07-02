EUR/JPY analysis: yen's undeniable momentum to take the pair down to 118.40

The EUR/JPY pair fell down to 119.52, level last seen on December 4th, as the Japanese yen maintain its recent strength against all of its major rivals. Dollar's intraday gains barely affected the JPY, as the USD/JPY pair was unable to sustain gains above 112.00 and is back challenging recent multi-week lows. US Treasury yields fell down to 2.37% in the US afternoon, while US stocks reversed most of its early gains, adding to JPY's strength. The EUR/JPY trades around the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run and technical readings point for further slides, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price moved further below its 100 and 200 SMAs, both above 121.50, whilst technical indicators have resumed their declines around oversold territory after a modest upward correction. The 100 DMA stands at 119.40, offering a strong dynamic support, with a break below it opening doors for a continued decline towards the 118.40 region, the next Fibonacci support.

