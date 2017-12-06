EUR/JPY analysis: yen's strength becoming more evident

EUR/USD Current price: 122.91

The Japanese yen was the best performer at the beginning of the week, advancing against all of its major rivals on the back of falling equities, as most major markets closed in the red, while US equities are down ahead of the close amid a fall in the tech sector. As for yields, a modest intraday uptick did little for the greenback at the beginning of the day, but helped the yen in the US afternoon when reverting early gains. The Japanese calendar has little to offer during the upcoming Asian session, with risk sentiment therefore set to keep leading the way. From a technical point of view, the risk is towards the downside, as the price finally eased after reiterated failure attempts to break above its 200 SMA, whilst technical indicators head south within negative territory. The immediate support is 122.55, the low set last May 18th, with a break below it exposing the 121.60 region, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of its April/May bullish run.

Support levels: 122.55 122.10 121.65

Resistance levels: 123.20 123.65 124.10

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY