EUR/JPY analysis: yen's first signs of weakness

The EUR/JPY pair posted a modest advance this Thursday, extending its weekly gains up to 129.28, as the Japanese yen remained weak ever since the day started as Japanese government bonds rose at the beginning of the day, with yields plummeting, following the lead of US Treasuries. The 10-year JGB yield inched fell to 0.025%, its lowest since May 8 while the 20-year JGB yield fell to 0.535%, its lowest since last December. A stronger EUR and a recovery in US treasury yields during the US afternoon pushed the pair up to the mentioned daily high, where the pair has the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily decline between 130.38 and 127.55. In the 4 hours chart, a bearish 100 SMA stands a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, whilst technical indicators gain upward traction within positive territory, supporting some further gains on a break above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance.

