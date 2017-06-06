EUR/JPY analysis: yen to keep on strengthening

EUR/USD Current price: 123.30

The EUR/JPY sunk to 122.92 a fresh 3-week low, to settle barely above it at 123.30. Yen's demand extended all through this Tuesday, backed by the poor performance of equities and yields. Investors run to safety on news of rising tension in the Middle East, and ahead of the upcoming events that will take place this Thursday, including UK election and ECB meeting. A surge in the common currency late US session helped the pair bouncing, although the risk remains towards the downside, as demand for the JPY will likely persists. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is now developing around a major Fibonacci level, the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, and below its 100 and 200 SMAs, this last still maintaining a bullish slopes, whilst technical indicators bounced modestly from extreme oversold readings, but remain far from supporting an upward extension. Further slides below the mentioned daily low should lead to a test of 122.55, May 18th low, ahead of 121.60, the 38.2% retracement of the same rally.

Support levels: 122.90 122.55 122.10

Resistance levels: 123.60 124.00 124.45

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY