EUR/JPY analysis: yen strengthens ahead of NFP

EUR/JPY Current price: 131.23

The EUR/JPY pair retreated on dull EUR's behavior and a stronger yen, this last backed by softer US Treasury yields and the sour tone in worldwide equities. US yields slipped following UK ones, after the Bank of England downgraded its economic forecasts, while keeping rates and the APP program unchanged. The benchmark for the 10-year note fell to 2.4% from previous 2.26%, while the 30-year note interest is at 2.82% from 2.84%. There's little in the Japanese macroeconomic calendar to affect yen crosses during the upcoming Asian session, with the market probably waiting for the US Friday employment report before taking decisions on yen's crosses. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well above a still horizontal 100 SMA, while the Momentum indicator retreated within positive territory as the RSI indicator turns flat above its 50 line, indicating limited downward potential at the time being. The pair needs at least to break below 130.30 to be able to extend its decline towards a stronger static support at 129.80.

Support levels: 130.30 129.80 129.40

Resistance levels: 131.05 131.40 131.85

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY