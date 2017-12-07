EUR/JPY analysis: yen strengthen on Yellen

EUR/JPY Current price: 129.32

The EUR/JPY pair plunged as the yen edged higher against all of its major rivals while the common currency weakened. The pair shed over 150 pips daily basis, paring loses at 129.03, to settle in the 129.30 region. Equities rallied after Yellen stated that there won't be much more rate hikes until policymakers meet their comfort levels, whilst inflation is a key policy uncertainty. US Treasury yields sunk, with the 10-year note benchmark down to 2.33% from a previous close of 2.36%, while the 2-year note interest, more sensitive to monetary policy announcements, fell to 1.33%. The 4 hours chart shows that the decline stalled well above a still bullish 100 DMA, but also that technical indicators are within negative territory, although bouncing modestly. In the wider view, the daily decline stalled short of the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run between 122.38 and 130.76 at 128.80, now the immediate support, with a break below the level favoring additional declines towards 127.50, the 38.2% retracement of the same decline and where the pair also has its 100 SMA.

Support levels: 128.80 128.40 128.00

Resistance levels: 129.75 130.10 130.60

