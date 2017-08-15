EUR/JPY analysis: yen poised to extend its decline, but EUR weak too

EUR/JPY Current price: 129.66

The EUR/JPY pair recovered for a third consecutive day peaking at 130.02 for the day, but settling at 129.66, on EUR's weakness. The Japanese yen was among the biggest losers for the day, as risk aversion eased further after North Korea decided to hold off on its menace to attack Guam, amid economic pressure from China. Adding to yen's negative tone was a steady recovery in US yields, with the 10-year note benchmark now around 2.26% from Friday's close of 2.19%. The advance, however, has not been enough to put the pair in the bullish path, given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair has settled around a flat 200 SMA after being unable to surpass the 100 SMA, this last around 130.00, while the Momentum indicator turned lower within positive territory as the RSI indicator consolidates around 54. A downward move seems unlikely in the current scenario, but a steadier advance beyond 130.00 is required to confirm further gains, and that will be possible only if the EUR/USD pair manages to at least hold above 1.1700.

Support levels: 129.20 128.80 128.40

Resistance levels: 130.00 130.45 130.90

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY