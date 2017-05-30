EUR/JPY analysis: yen poised to extend gains
EUR/USD Current price: 123.82
The EUR/JPY pair ended the day marginally lower at 123.82, with the yen strengthening on the back of falling US yields. The 10-year note benchmark fell to 2.22% from previous 2.25%, back towards its yearly lows. US data was far from disappointing, but surely not enough to restore confidence in the poor greenback, another factor helping the Japanese currency. The technical picture is bearish for the pair, as in the 4 hours chart, it broke below its 100 SMA, later being rejected on a pullback to it. Indicators in the mentioned time frame corrected oversold readings, but faltered around their mid-lines and are currently resuming their declines, also favoring another leg lower. The pair bottomed at 123.15 this Tuesday, a few pips below the 23.6% retracement of the latest weekly advance, with a break below it favoring a downward extension towards 121.60, the 38.2% retracement of the same rally.
Support levels: 123.60 123.20 122.70
Resistance levels: 124.40 124.90 125.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.