EUR/JPY analysis: yen poised to extend gains

EUR/USD Current price: 123.82

The EUR/JPY pair ended the day marginally lower at 123.82, with the yen strengthening on the back of falling US yields. The 10-year note benchmark fell to 2.22% from previous 2.25%, back towards its yearly lows. US data was far from disappointing, but surely not enough to restore confidence in the poor greenback, another factor helping the Japanese currency. The technical picture is bearish for the pair, as in the 4 hours chart, it broke below its 100 SMA, later being rejected on a pullback to it. Indicators in the mentioned time frame corrected oversold readings, but faltered around their mid-lines and are currently resuming their declines, also favoring another leg lower. The pair bottomed at 123.15 this Tuesday, a few pips below the 23.6% retracement of the latest weekly advance, with a break below it favoring a downward extension towards 121.60, the 38.2% retracement of the same rally.

Support levels: 123.60 123.20 122.70

Resistance levels: 124.40 124.90 125.40

