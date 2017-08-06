EUR/JPY analysis: yen losses limited, despite recovering yields
EUR/USD Current price: 123.50
The Japanese yen eased modestly against most of its major rivals, but the EUR/JPY pair ended the day practically unchanged, as the common currency suffered from a much more conservative Draghi than what speculative interest was waiting for. The leaked downgrade of inflation's forecasts was larger than anticipated, partially offset however, by upward revisions in growth, and a perspective of more balanced risk to the economy. The Japanese currency found support in rising US Treasury yields, as the 10-year note benchmark kept recovering from yearly lows, currently at 2.21% from previous 2.18%, but trimmed losses on poor US weekly jobless claims data, and stocks retreating from daily highs. Short term, the pair is range bound, having held above the 123.20 support, but unable to recover, as in the 4 hours chart, the price was unable to establish itself above the 200 SMA, while the RSI indicator retreated from its mid-line, now heading lower around 44. Below the mentioned level, the risk turns towards the downside, with scope then to extend its decline towards the 122.50 region.
Support levels: 123.20 122.90 122.50
Resistance levels: 123.60 124.00 124.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.