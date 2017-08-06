EUR/JPY analysis: yen losses limited, despite recovering yields

EUR/USD Current price: 123.50

The Japanese yen eased modestly against most of its major rivals, but the EUR/JPY pair ended the day practically unchanged, as the common currency suffered from a much more conservative Draghi than what speculative interest was waiting for. The leaked downgrade of inflation's forecasts was larger than anticipated, partially offset however, by upward revisions in growth, and a perspective of more balanced risk to the economy. The Japanese currency found support in rising US Treasury yields, as the 10-year note benchmark kept recovering from yearly lows, currently at 2.21% from previous 2.18%, but trimmed losses on poor US weekly jobless claims data, and stocks retreating from daily highs. Short term, the pair is range bound, having held above the 123.20 support, but unable to recover, as in the 4 hours chart, the price was unable to establish itself above the 200 SMA, while the RSI indicator retreated from its mid-line, now heading lower around 44. Below the mentioned level, the risk turns towards the downside, with scope then to extend its decline towards the 122.50 region.

Support levels: 123.20 122.90 122.50

Resistance levels: 123.60 124.00 124.45

