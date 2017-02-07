EUR/JPY analysis: yen looking poised to ease further

EUR/JPY Current price: 128.34

The Japanese yen appreciated early Friday, on news that Japanese inflation advanced for a fifth consecutive month, up by 0.4% yearly basis, above previous 0.3% but still far from BOJ's 2% target. The pair fell down to 127,43, but strong EUR´s demand and a sharp bounce in yields, helped the pair recovering back towards its recent highs, to close the week at 128.34. As for US bond yields, the 2-year benchmark, the most sensitive to rates policies, rose to levels last seen in 2009, up to 1.385%, with the 30-year note yield advancing to 2.84%. The daily chart for the pair shows that the upward momentum persists, as technical indicators continue heading north, despite being in overbought territory, whilst moving averages advance far below the current level. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator have corrected extreme overbought conditions, now hovering right above its mid-line, while the RSI indicator stands around overbought readings, also lacking signs of downward strength. A steeper correction is likely on a break below the mentioned daily low, with scope then to fall down to 125.80, former yearly high.

Support levels: 127.85 127.45 127.00

Resistance levels: 128.80 129.30 129.70

