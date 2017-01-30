EUR/JPY analysis: yen gains on risk aversion

EUR/JPY Current price: 121.50

The EUR/JPY pair plunged to 121.46 and closed the American session, as the Japanese yen benefited from risk aversion and falling equities. The Dow not only lost the 20,000 threshold, but also fell over 200 points, whilst US Treasury yields fell amid Trump's immigration ban, which challenges the growth policies anticipated by investors. Short term the risk has turned towards the downside, given that in the 1 hour chart, technical indicators stand within extreme oversold territory, moderating their bearish strength, but far from suggesting an upcoming bounce. In the same chart, the price has broken below its 100 and 200 SMAs that anyway turned flat amid the lack of a clear trend ever since early December. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have also lost their bearish strength, but stand flat near oversold readings, whilst the price is also below horizontal moving averages. The pair has an immediate support at 121.40, a Fibonacci support, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper decline for this Tuesday.

Support levels: 121.40 121.00 120.65

Resistance levels: 121.80 122.30 122.80

