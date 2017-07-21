EUR/JPY analysis: yen favored by a flattening US yield-curve

EUR/JPY Current price: 129.58

The EUR/JPY pair closed the week positively at 129.58, but off its highs, as a slump in US Treasury yields on Friday backed the yen. The Asian currency surged on persistent dollar's weakness, this last triggered earlier in the week by news that the Obamacare reject bill did not enough support to go into the Congress. In the US, yields have their worst week in two months, with the yield-curve back flattening. The 10-year note benchmark ended at 2.23%, while for the 30-year note, interest plunged to 2.80%, a clear sign of diminishing confidence in the US economic future. Technically, the pair held within the upper end of its July's range, having once again met buying interest on declines towards the 23.6% retracement of the 122.38/130.76 rally around 128.80. In the daily chart, technical indicators lack directional strength, with the Momentum stuck within neutral territory, and the RSI retreating from overbought levels, whilst the 100 and 200 DMAs head higher, far below the current level. Shorter term, the pair remains biased higher, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above its 100 and 20 SMAs, whilst the Momentum indicator heads north within positive territory as the RSI indicator consolidates around 51.

Support levels: 129.25 128.80 128.40

Resistance levels: 129.95 130.30 130.75

