EUR/JPY analysis: upside limited despite latest recovery

EUR/JPY Current price: 128.61

The EUR/JPY pair ended the day modestly higher when compared to Friday's close, as EUR's strength outpaced yen's one. The common currency got some modest support during European trading hours from the German Bundesbank monthly report, which showed that policy makers expect that German´s growth may exceed their latest forecast for this year, while they also see inflation rising in the country, although they aligned with the ECB, adding that a stronger common currency may dampen price pressures. As for the JPY, gains were limited as US Treasury yield ticked lower, with the 10-year note benchmark down to 2.18% from previous 2.19%. The pair held below Friday's high of 128.78, and while it holds nearby, the upward potential seems limited according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, both converging around 129.60, whilst technical indicators have recovered within negative territory, but lost upward strength, and are now turning back south. Should the pair extend its advance beyond it, the recovery will likely continue short term, but it will take the unlikely case of a daily close above 129.60 to see a more bullish constructive stance.

Support levels: 128.00 127.55 127.10

Resistance levels: 128.80 129.25 129.60

