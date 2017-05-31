EUR/JPY analysis: upside limited, depending on EUR

The EUR/JPY pair recovered the ground lost at the beginning of the week, surging up to 124.52, as the common currency outperformed its major rivals. Despite also advancing against the dollar, Japanese Yen´s gains were moderated by the poor performance of Treasury yields that anyway edged lower. The 10-year note benchmark stands at 2.20% ahead of Wall Street's close, down from previous 2.22%. Now trading around 124.25, advances were contained by selling interest around a horizontal 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart, currently at 124.45, while in the same chart, technical indicators have failed to surpass their mid-lines, gaining downward strength around their mid-lines, all of which indicates that the upward potential of the pair remains limited, although an extension beyond 124.90 will result in a retest of May's highs at 125.80.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.