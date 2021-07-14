EUR/JPY
The 200– hour simple moving average provided resistance for the EUR/JPY currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the Eurozone single currency declined by 85 pips or 0.65% against the Japanese Yen.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. The exchange rate is likely to continue to decline in a descending channel pattern during the following trading session.
However, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate might reverse from a support level formed by the weekly S1 at 129.62 within Wednesday's trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
