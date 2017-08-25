EUR/JPY analysis: technically bullish, but N. Korea's headlines in the way
EUR's demand at the end of the week triggered by ECB's Draghi, sent the EUR/JPY pair up to the upper end of its latest monthly range and not far from this 2017 high, ending the week at 130.31. The Japanese yen also saw some demand against the greenback on Friday amid Yellen's mute stance on monetary policy, yet its gain were limited when compared to high-yielding currencies ones. Nevertheless, the JPY may appreciate at the beginning of the week, supported by weekend news that North Korea launched multiple short-range projectiles into sea, although South Korea and Japan reported no damage was made. Backing the Asian currency are also US Treasury yields, which finished the week at their lowest in two months. The EUR/JPY pair topped for the year at 131.39 earlier this month, and could retest the level during the upcoming sessions, if at the beginning of the week, the market manages to ignore the latest North Korea's headlines. In the daily chart, the pair is well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, both maintaining upward slopes, whilst technical indicators head higher within positive territory, supporting a bullish continuation, while in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators maintain their strong upward momentum within extreme overbought territory whilst the price settled far above its moving averages, also favoring a new leg higher for the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 129.90 129.50 129.10
Resistance levels: 130.80 131.35 131.90
