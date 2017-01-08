EUR/JPY analysis: still not there, but close enough

EUR/JPY Current price: 130.27

The EUR/JPY pair continued trading within the upper end of its latest range, having reverted most of its intraday losses ahead of the close. The Japanese yen strengthened during the past Asian session, as local equities followed the lead of Wall Street, advancing alongside with commodities, whilst the greenback remained weak amid fresh political jitters. This time, President Trump fired its communications director Anthony Scaramucci, with the new administration unable to find the right course. News coming from Japan showed that the Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI, edged down to 52.1 in July from 52.4 in June, indicating that the economy remained in expansionary territory, but with decreasing output and new orders in the month. The technical outlook is neutral for the pair, as in the 4 hours chart, it held above a horizontal 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators are hovering within neutral territory, lacking directional strength. The pair has a major resistance at 130.76, the high for this 2017 set last July, and the level to break to confirm a new leg higher for this Wednesday.

Support levels: 130.05 129.65 129.30

Resistance levels: 130.75 131.20 131.60

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY