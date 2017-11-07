EUR/JPY analysis: still heading north, but divergences warn of a downward correction

EUR/JPY Current price: 130.66

The EUR/JPY pair surged to its highest in 18 months on the back of renewed EUR's demand, as the market got rid of the greenback on news Trump's son revealed e-mails proving his involvement with Russians authorities to interfere in the US election. The Japanese yen also benefited from dollar's weakness, but its gains were moderated, as yields hardly reacted to the news. Japan will release inflation at factory levels for June during the upcoming Asian session, alongside with industrial data for May, but the cross will likely keep on reacting mostly to yields' behavior and partially to sentiment. From a technical point of view, the pair remains extremely overbought in the daily chart after advancing steadily for a fifth consecutive week, with the RSI indicator heading north around 80. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator presents a bearish divergence, posting lower highs as the price advances, but still above its 100 level, while the RSI indicator retreats modestly, now around 71, which is not enough to support an upcoming decline, but is a first sign of warning of possible upward exhaustion.

Support levels: 129.85 129.50 129.00

Resistance levels: 130.55 130.90 131.35

