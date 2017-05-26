EUR/JPY analysis: softer greenback to keep supporting JPY gains

EUR/USD Current price: 124.42

The EUR/JPY pair trimmed all of its weekly gains on Friday, ending it barely lower around 124.40. The Japanese yen got a boost on Thursday from better-than-expected local inflation figures, and a resurge of risk aversion, after the OPEC failed to surprise the markets, prompting a sell-off in oil. The cartel was quite optimistic in its Vienna meeting, announcing that it will extend its output cut for nine months. Another factor helping the JPY were yields, as despite some attempts of recovering ground, ended the week lower, with the 10-year note benchmark down to 2.25%. The pair seems to have formed a double top at the 1-year high of 125.80, but needs to break below the neckline of the figure, set on May 18th at 122.55, to confirm it and anticipate a 300 pips' decline. Technical indicators in the daily chart have turned lower with the Momentum aiming to cross its 100 level, but the RSI just retreating from overbought territory, currently at 59, not enough to confirm a steeper decline. Moving averages in the mentioned time frame remain far below the current level and with limited directional strength, been little relevant for this week. Shorter term, the pair has an increased bearish potential, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is barely holding above a bullish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators stand within negative territory, with limited downward strength amid low volume by the end of the week, but far from signaling downward exhaustion.

Support levels: 124.00 123.60 123.10

Resistance levels: 124.90 125.40 125.80

