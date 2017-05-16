EUR/JPY analysis: set to extend its rally, 126.45 at sight

EUR's strength sent the EUR/JPY pair to 125.80, its highest in over a year, as the Japanese yen was unable to find direction, stuck alongside with US Treasury yields. The pair is rallying for a fourth consecutive week as risk sentiment suffered a sharp u-turn following the first round of French election, with persistent risk appetite further weighing on the safe-haven yen. The advance has left daily indicators in extreme overbought territory, but still heading north, indicating that it may continue advancing before finally correcting. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is also biased higher, given that the price continues developing above a firmly bullish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have resumed their advances after a modest downward correction near overbought readings. The next big resistance and probable bullish target comes at 126.45, a relevant high posted late April 2016.

