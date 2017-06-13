EUR/JPY analysis: sentiment improves, but is not enough

EUR/USD Current price: 123.24

The EUR/JPY pair ends the day marginally higher in the 123.20 region, still in the red weekly basis amid persistent yen's strength and a neutral common currency. The pair saw an intraday spike up to 123.74, as improved market sentiment weighed on the JPY, with stocks worldwide. The pair retreated in the US afternoon, as Treasury yields were unable to hold on to early gains, ending the day pretty much flat. The technical outlook favors the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest gaining bearish strength far above the current level, and with technical indicators retracing within negative territory after failing to surpass their mid-lines. The price is currently stuck around a Fibonacci level, the 23.6% retracement of the April/May bullish run, hovering around it since early last week. The low set last May 18th at 122.55, remains as the key support to break to confirm a downward extension, while an extension beyond 124.00 will likely imply a bullish day ahead.

Support levels: 122.55 122.10 121.65

Resistance levels: 123.65 124.10 124.60

