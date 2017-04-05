EUR/JPY analysis: Scope to extend rally to 124.09

EUR/JPY Current price: 123.35

Euro's strength resulted in the EUR/JPY pair surging to its highest since early January, up to 123.63 during the US afternoon, settling around 123.30 at the end of the day, as the JPY also benefited from dollar's weakness, and despite a strong recovery in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year note up to 2.35% from previous 2.31%. There's little coming from Japan this week, as the country is experiencing a series of holidays better known as the Golden Week. The pair rallied for a fourth consecutive session, holding on to sharp gains, despite the late intraday retracement, with scope to advance up to 124.09, December high, on a break above the mentioned daily top. Short term the 4 hours chart shows that the 100 SMA is crossing above the 200 SMA for the first time in a month, with both around 119.00, too far away to be significant, but a sign of bulls' strength. Technical indicators in the same chart have lost their upward strength, but the RSI holds within overbought territory and the Momentum right above its 100 level, not enough to confirm an interim top or suggest an upcoming downward move.

Support levels: 122.95 122.40 122.00

Resistance levels: 123.65 124.10 124.50

