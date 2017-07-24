EUR/JPY analysis: risk remains towards the downside ahead of BOJ's meeting

EUR/JPY Current price: 129.40

The EUR/JPY pair closed the day with modest losses, but off its daily lows, as a bounce in US yields pressured the yen, offsetting EUR's weakness in the US afternoon. The pair bottomed at 128.86, once again meeting buying interest around the 23.6% retracement of the June/July rally at 128.80. The Bank of Japan will release the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, although no big surprises are expected there, while the bounce in Treasury yields has been shallow and are at risk of turning back south, in line with further EUR/JPY declines. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price settled a couple of pips above a bullish 100 SMA, while the RSI indicator lacks directional strength around 48 and the Momentum aims lower within negative territory, in line with additional declines on a break below the mentioned support. Still, seems unlikely the JPY could deliver interesting movements ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting outcome, anyway expected to offer little new.

Support levels: 129.25 128.80 128.40

Resistance levels: 129.95 130.30 130.75

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY