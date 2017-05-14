EUR/JPY analysis: risk aversion may favor the yen this week

EUR/JPY Current price: 123.86

The EUR/JPY pair closed the week flat in the 123.80 region, as the market was all about the greenback this past week, with both currencies trading in tandem against its American rival. There were no major news coming from Japan or the EU during the past week, but things will become more interesting the upcoming one, with the release of EU preliminary Q1 GDP and April inflation, and multiple industrial figures in the Asian country. The Japanese yen could take advantage from risk sentiment, as this Sunday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, rising tensions within the Korean Peninsula and with Russia, as the missile landed in water 60 miles south of Russia's Vladivostok region. The pair bottomed last week at 122.97, the level to follow for a bearish breakout. In the meantime, the daily chart shows that the bullish tone persists, as the RSI indicator barely corrected extreme overbought conditions before resuming its advance, now around 70 while the Momentum indicator also corrected overbought readings before turning north within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, the pair presents a neutral stance, having ranged between a 150 pips range for most of the week, but with the upside favored, given that the 100 SMA extended its advance below the current level. To the upside, selling interest is aligned around 124.50, with a break above it favoring an extension towards the 126.60 region this week.

Support levels: 123.30 122.90 122.50

Resistance levels: 124.10 124.50 124.95

