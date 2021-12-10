EUR/JPY

The bounce off from the resistance of the 129.00 level eventually passed technical support levels on Friday morning. Namely, the EUR/JPY declined below a support zone, the 50 and 200-hour SMAs and the weekly R1 simple pivot point. However, by the start of the day's European trading hours, the pair found support in the 128.00 mark and slightly recovered.

A potential surge of the rate would most likely find resistance in the combination of the 50-hour simple moving average and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 128.42/128.50. Above these levels, the 129.00 level and the zone above it is set to act as resistance.

On the other hand, a decline of the rate would have to pass the 128.00 mark before aiming at the weekly simple pivot point at 127.91. Below the pivot point, note the low-level zone at 127.40/127.65.