EUR/JPY analysis: retreating from key 125.80 level

EUR/JPY Current price: 125.22

The EUR/JPY pair peaked at 125.80 this Thursday, retreating afterwards from the multi-month high set earlier this month. The yen appreciated modestly in the US afternoon, as yields advanced at the beginning of the day, but ended the day down, with the 10-year note benchmark settling at 2.25% from previous 2.26%. Japan will release its National and Tokyo inflation figures during the upcoming session, expected to have improved from the previous month, but still far below the BOJ's target of 2.0%. Seems unlikely, however, the data can affect much the JPY, given that the Central Bank is hardly willing to change its current monetary path. Technically, a double roof could be under way, although the neckline of the figure stands at 122.55, May 18th low, and it will take a break below it to confirm the figure, and result in an around 300 pips' decline. Short term, the 4 hours chart presents a neutral stance, with technical indicators turning south right above their mid-lines, but the price still well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs. The shortest come at 124.15, with a break below it favoring a downward move towards the mentioned 122.55 figure.

Support levels: 124.90 124.50 124.00

Resistance levels: 125.40 125.80 126.25

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY