EUR/JPY analysis: retreating, but further declines not yet confirmed

EUR/JPY Current price: 128.05

The EUR/JPY pair traded as high as 128.82, but changed course during the US afternoon, shedding roughly 100 pips on yen's demand, with the Japanese currency rallying against all of its major rivals amid a sell-off in Wall Street. The JPY was generally weak across the board amid resurgent Treasury yields, with the 10-year note benchmark having reached intraday 2.29%, its highest since mid-May now at 2.26%, sharply up from the 2.14% seen on Monday, but despite holding on to gains, yields are not enough to keep it down. As for the EUR/JPY technical outlook, the 4 hour chart shows that technical indicators turned sharply lower, but that they are still within overbought territory, whilst the 100 and 200 SMAs converge with a modest upward slope over 350 pips below the current level. A corrective movement can take place o a downward acceleration below 127.85, the immediate support, but it would take a break below 127.00 to signal an interim top and further declines ahead.

Support levels: 127.85 127.45 127.00

Resistance levels: 128.35 128.80 129.30

View Live Chart for the EUR/JPY